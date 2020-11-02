Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home City News

Virtual workshop for English teachers

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Observer Desk

Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) and Teacher Helping Teachers (THT), a Japan-based Special Interest Forum of the Japan Association of English Teaching (JALT), organized a two-day international teacher development training and workshop online for English teachers on 30-31 October.
Prof Dr Rubina Khan, President of BELTA formally inaugurated the event, said a press release.
Nearly 150 English teachers working at various levels in Bangladesh and abroad participated in the event facilitated by the team of seven resource educators led by Prof Dr Patrick Dougherty of Akita International University, Japan.



