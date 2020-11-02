Virtual workshop for English teachers

Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) and Teacher Helping Teachers (THT), a Japan-based Special Interest Forum of the Japan Association of English Teaching (JALT), organized a two-day international teacher development training and workshop online for English teachers on 30-31 October.

Prof Dr Rubina Khan, President of BELTA formally inaugurated the event, said a press release.

Nearly 150 English teachers working at various levels in Bangladesh and abroad participated in the event facilitated by the team of seven resource educators led by Prof Dr Patrick Dougherty of Akita International University, Japan.