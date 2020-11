Ershadul Haque, former senior journalist of the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) died on Saturday night. He was 75.

Ershadul left behind two sons, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death. He retired from the BSS on January 26, 2007 as News Editor.

Meanwhile, BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad expressed deep shock at the death of Ershadul. -BSS