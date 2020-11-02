Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home City News

DNCC resuming anti-mosquito drive today

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is launching an anti-mosquito drive from Monday to protect the capital's residents from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.
The 10-day drive will last until Nov 13. It will remain suspended on Nov 6. The drives will continue from 9:00am to 12:00pm during these days.
Mayor Atiqul has urged everyone to join hands to "prevent dengue with concerted efforts".
In a video message on Saturday, he said the capital was seeing a sudden spike in dengue cases due to climate change. "Although the number of patients is low in the DNCC area, we're taking it very seriously," he said.
The DNCC is using a larvicide which remains effective for up to three months. During the drive, houses and buildings will be fined if Aedes larvae are found.
Meanwhile, the DNCC is providing free dengue tests at 40 health centres.
"We'll be able to keep our city dengue-free if we work together," the mayor said.
'Doing better in tackling dengue'
LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam has said that Bangladesh is in a better position now in preventing the dengue menace.
After the seventh inter-ministerial meeting on tackling dengue, he said the government was ready to face any challenge that may crop up in the future.




"No-one specifically spoke about pesticide shortage. Moreover, the number of dengue patients is not increasing," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual workshop for English teachers
Senior journo Ershadul dies
DNCC resuming anti-mosquito drive today
RU launches institutional email for students
CVASU launches another corona lab
Policeman assaulted by colleague in Ctg
‘No debate on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War’
Husband held for ‘killing’ wife


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft