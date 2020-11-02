RU launches institutional email for students





The activities will be conducted with overall supervision of RU's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center.

Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan formally launched the programme at the Senate Building on Sunday. Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Registrar Prof Abdul Bari, among others, were present on the occasion.









ICT Centre's Assistant Network Engineer Sohag Hossain gave an overview of the e-mail service and its technical side during his multimedia presentation.

From today (Sunday), the students can apply for their own respective email identification. For this, they have to http://emailapp.ru.ac.bd- first.



