Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Home City News

CVASU launches another corona lab

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: Another Coronavirus identification lab has been set up by the initiative of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).
Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury inaugurated the lab at Hathazari Research and Farm-Based Campus of CVASU on Saturday afternoon, said a press release.
CVASU VC Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das presided over the inaugural function and Chairman of Chittagong District Council and Syndicate Member of the University M A Salam was the special guest.
Prof Dr M Nurul Abshar Khan, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Prof Dr Sharmin Chowdhury, Director of One Health Institute, Mirza Farooq Imam, Registrar of Prof Dr Kabirul Islam Khan, Director of IQAC, Prof Dr Monirul Islam, President of Teachers Association,  Abdullah Al Masud, Hathazari Circle Additional Superintendent of Police and Dr ASM Imtiaz Hossain., Hathazari Upazila Health Officer were present among others.


