Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home City News

Policeman assaulted by colleague in Ctg

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: A member of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) was reportedly mistaken for a mugger and assaulted by another policeman.
The incident took place on October 25 at Reajuddin Bazar in the city.
Sub-Inspector Aftab Hossain of CTTC filed a written complaint to the CMP Commissioner on Saturday.
According to the complaint, a team of policemen led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rabiul, the in-charge of CRB Police outpost under Kotwali Police Station, handcuffed Aftab while he was purchasing goods from Reajuddin Bazar accompanied by one Hasan.
Even after showing his ID, the policemen dragged him out of the area and when he wanted to know the reason, ASI Rabiul punched him in the nose.
Later, Rabiul took Aftab and Hasan to Kotwali Police Station where senior officers were told that the duo was taken into custody for their suspected involvement in mugging.
Aftab demanded justice from the commissioner.
CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad said action will be taken after an investigation.
According to police sources, some miscreants posing as DB police took trader Nur Ahmed, 65, to Lalkhan Bazar flyover and snatched Tk 2.9 lakh and mobile phone.
A case was filed in this connection.
Later, Nur Mohammad's son Russel informed ASI Rabiul that two muggers of the gang were at Reajuddin Bazar and the policemen mistakenly detained the duo.
Police also checked the CCTV footage of the house of Aftab and the phone of Hasan and found that they were innocent.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual workshop for English teachers
Senior journo Ershadul dies
DNCC resuming anti-mosquito drive today
RU launches institutional email for students
CVASU launches another corona lab
Policeman assaulted by colleague in Ctg
‘No debate on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War’
Husband held for ‘killing’ wife


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft