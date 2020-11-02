Policeman assaulted by colleague in Ctg





The incident took place on October 25 at Reajuddin Bazar in the city.

Sub-Inspector Aftab Hossain of CTTC filed a written complaint to the CMP Commissioner on Saturday.

According to the complaint, a team of policemen led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rabiul, the in-charge of CRB Police outpost under Kotwali Police Station, handcuffed Aftab while he was purchasing goods from Reajuddin Bazar accompanied by one Hasan.

Even after showing his ID, the policemen dragged him out of the area and when he wanted to know the reason, ASI Rabiul punched him in the nose.

Later, Rabiul took Aftab and Hasan to Kotwali Police Station where senior officers were told that the duo was taken into custody for their suspected involvement in mugging.

Aftab demanded justice from the commissioner.

CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad said action will be taken after an investigation.

According to police sources, some miscreants posing as DB police took trader Nur Ahmed, 65, to Lalkhan Bazar flyover and snatched Tk 2.9 lakh and mobile phone.

A case was filed in this connection.

Later, Nur Mohammad's son Russel informed ASI Rabiul that two muggers of the gang were at Reajuddin Bazar and the policemen mistakenly detained the duo.

Police also checked the CCTV footage of the house of Aftab and the phone of Hasan and found that they were innocent. -UNB















CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: A member of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) was reportedly mistaken for a mugger and assaulted by another policeman.The incident took place on October 25 at Reajuddin Bazar in the city.Sub-Inspector Aftab Hossain of CTTC filed a written complaint to the CMP Commissioner on Saturday.According to the complaint, a team of policemen led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rabiul, the in-charge of CRB Police outpost under Kotwali Police Station, handcuffed Aftab while he was purchasing goods from Reajuddin Bazar accompanied by one Hasan.Even after showing his ID, the policemen dragged him out of the area and when he wanted to know the reason, ASI Rabiul punched him in the nose.Later, Rabiul took Aftab and Hasan to Kotwali Police Station where senior officers were told that the duo was taken into custody for their suspected involvement in mugging.Aftab demanded justice from the commissioner.CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad said action will be taken after an investigation.According to police sources, some miscreants posing as DB police took trader Nur Ahmed, 65, to Lalkhan Bazar flyover and snatched Tk 2.9 lakh and mobile phone.A case was filed in this connection.Later, Nur Mohammad's son Russel informed ASI Rabiul that two muggers of the gang were at Reajuddin Bazar and the policemen mistakenly detained the duo.Police also checked the CCTV footage of the house of Aftab and the phone of Hasan and found that they were innocent. -UNB