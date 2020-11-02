Video
‘No debate on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War’

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said there should be no debate on Bangabandhu and the War of Liberation, but the people who create debate do not contain Bangladesh," the state minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.
He came up with the remarks while inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner and exhibition of writings on Bangabandhu at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha here on Sunday.
Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, DRU launched 'Bangabandhu Corner and Exhibition of Writing on Bangabandhu'.
The role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in the creation of Bangladesh is undeniable. It is our pride to win the War of Liberation by defeating the Pakistani occupational forces for nine months, he added.
Chairman of Mujib Year celebration committee of DRU and Former President of the organisation Shahjahan Sorder, Editor of Bangladesher Khabor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, General Secretary of DRU Riaz Chowdhury, Convener of Mujib Year celebration committee and Organizing Secretary of DRU Habibur Rahman, Women Secretary Rita Nahar and Executive Member Ahmed Musfiqa Naznin were present in the event with DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad in the chair.


