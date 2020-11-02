

Remittance inflow increases against all odds



In the face of all odds, Bangladesh is receiving increased amount of remittance while the flow of remittance to low and middle-income countries are projected to fall by 7 per cent in 2020. Unquestionably, it is a notable contribution by our expect workforce. Remittance is an important pillar of Bangladesh's economy and the second-largest source of foreign currency after exports. This report proves that Bangladesh could vigorously survive through all opposing forces which could trigger decline in remittance inflow.



However, most multilateral donor agencies and economists had forecasted that the Coronavirus pandemic would have a big negative impact on remittance flow in Bangladesh. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) even predicted Bangladesh to be among the five badly hit developing Asian economies in terms of remittance inflows. ADB also forecasted that Bangladesh's remittance might decline by 27.8 per cent from its 2018 level. The World Bank also projected that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh will experience a 22 per cent decline of remittance inflow. Surprisingly, proving all their predictions wrong, the country witnessed substantial rise in remittance inflow.











In fact , Bangladesh can effectively counter the impact of global economic slowdown by the diversion of remittances from informal to formal channels. Previously, only 51per cent remittance entered the country through legal channels and the rest 49 per cent via informal channels. To inspire the expatriates to send money through legal channel the government introduced a 2 per cent incentive on remittance in the last fiscal year. Besides, the government also addressed the complexities the beneficiaries had been facing while receiving money. Experts identify this government policy as the key reason of the upward trend of remittance inflow. If the country can sustain the current trend, in 2020, it would retain its position as the world's eighth top remittance recipient country.



Despite all the achievement, we must not be complacent and must make sure that the upward trend in remittance inflows is maintained. We must also explore the reasons for the inflow at a time when thousands of migrant workers were forced to come back home because of the pandemic. Simultaneously, the authorities responsible should address the difficulties faced by the expatriate workers in foreign lands. It is heartening to note that despite severe setbacks--corona pandemic, global economic shutdown --remittance inflow in Bangladesh is increasing. Recently, the World Bank has projected Bangladesh's inward remittance flow to grow by as much as 8 per cent to reach $20 billion in 2020; in the fiscal year 2019-20, the country received remittance worth $18.21 billion. The recent projection is mentioned in a report titled "Covid-19 Crisis through a Migration Lens" which was released on Friday last.In the face of all odds, Bangladesh is receiving increased amount of remittance while the flow of remittance to low and middle-income countries are projected to fall by 7 per cent in 2020. Unquestionably, it is a notable contribution by our expect workforce. Remittance is an important pillar of Bangladesh's economy and the second-largest source of foreign currency after exports. This report proves that Bangladesh could vigorously survive through all opposing forces which could trigger decline in remittance inflow.However, most multilateral donor agencies and economists had forecasted that the Coronavirus pandemic would have a big negative impact on remittance flow in Bangladesh. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) even predicted Bangladesh to be among the five badly hit developing Asian economies in terms of remittance inflows. ADB also forecasted that Bangladesh's remittance might decline by 27.8 per cent from its 2018 level. The World Bank also projected that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh will experience a 22 per cent decline of remittance inflow. Surprisingly, proving all their predictions wrong, the country witnessed substantial rise in remittance inflow.In fact , Bangladesh can effectively counter the impact of global economic slowdown by the diversion of remittances from informal to formal channels. Previously, only 51per cent remittance entered the country through legal channels and the rest 49 per cent via informal channels. To inspire the expatriates to send money through legal channel the government introduced a 2 per cent incentive on remittance in the last fiscal year. Besides, the government also addressed the complexities the beneficiaries had been facing while receiving money. Experts identify this government policy as the key reason of the upward trend of remittance inflow. If the country can sustain the current trend, in 2020, it would retain its position as the world's eighth top remittance recipient country.Despite all the achievement, we must not be complacent and must make sure that the upward trend in remittance inflows is maintained. We must also explore the reasons for the inflow at a time when thousands of migrant workers were forced to come back home because of the pandemic. Simultaneously, the authorities responsible should address the difficulties faced by the expatriate workers in foreign lands.