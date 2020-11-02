Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:59 AM
Stop sexual harassment

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
Sexual harassment is not a new phenomenon and it is a crime to any culture, country, or society. Everyday sexual assault is happening. Any unwarranted sexual innuendo can be considered sexual harassment or sexual oppression. This can happen from the interaction of male to female or female to male. Women are abused more in public buses or in the crowd. Most of the women commuting public buses have been subjected to sexual harassment.

The problem of sexual harassment in Bangladesh is devastating. Women, girls, and children in our country are being harassed by people in many ways and many places. It happens mostly in public places, shopping centers, buses, streets, offices even in different institutions. There is hardly can find any places where harassment is not taking place.





Sexual harassment is a social crime. The Bangladesh government has approved new measures to use the death penalty as punishment for rape. So, we should take proper steps in every sector of Bangladesh both publicly and privately to remove this social crime. I request you to highlight the problem in your newspaper and arouse public interest.

Md Arifur Rahman
School of Business, North South University



