

Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)



Anticipating an opportunity, the Muslim leaders from Uttar Pradesh urged upon Mohammad Ali Jinnah to come and take up the leadership of Muslim League. Jinnah too having spent considerable time in London (1930-1934) drifted away from his polite negotiation, secular and constitutional politics within upper class to Gandhi's mass agitations and populism. On 3 September 1939, when, Viceroy Lord Linlithgow declared that India is going to support Britain in World War II, the Congress had strongly objected and resigned in response from all the ministries. This development had favoured Jinnah. The arrests led to mass demonstrations and thousands were killed and injured in the wake of the 'Quit India' movement but the nation got united.



When the Japanese were advancing towards India in 1942, the British came under pressure from the Allies to secure Indian support. Besides, the British were utterly obsessed with Indian National army which came under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after he had reached Singapore from Germany meeting Hitler. However, by the end of the war, UK's position in the world had also changed and the demand for independence could no longer be ignored. Muslim League achieved a remarkable performance in the election (1945-1946) which also leveraged their demand for a separate Muslim homeland. UK thought it would be viable decision to partition India before they could leave this sub-continent with some kind of a relief.



Interestingly, the Muslim League never clarified what it really wanted to do with Pakistan except the fact that Pakistan would have two wings with contiguous Muslim population of West and East Pakistan. So many crucial questions remained unanswered whether it would be an Islamic or democratic state, what would be the form of government, the question of nationality and state language including other pertinent aspects. Islam as the foundation of Pakistan was a conceptually flawed idea and it suffered from inconsistencies; as more number of Muslims stayed back in India then. Until the last moment the founder of Pakistan was negotiating with non-Muslim majority princely states for instance talking to the Maharaja of Jodhpur and Chunagar for accession which was contradicting the very argument for their claim over Kashmir. If Islam would have been the strong enough basis of nationalism then there wouldn't have seen so many countries in the Middle East with more than 75% Muslim population.



The Muslim League leadership basically comprised of a few handful Muhajirs from India who are geographically disconnected and linguistically diverse. In West Pakistan the Muslim League was represented by the landlords, who were the majority in the National Council of the League. As a whole they were not politically organized, nor had they any experience in running the administration.



Pakistan received an armed force much larger than its geography at least compared to the size of India. Partition Council worked out 19% of British-India's population, 17% revenue resources and 33% of its armed forces for Pakistan. British Indian Army's Northern Command Headquarters was located in Rawalpindi that became the General Headquarters of the Pakistani Army in post-partition era. It would have been a much wiser option to have demobilized at least half of the army to cut down the maintenance cost. Not to mention, the government allocated 80% of its first budget in 1948 when many thousands remained homeless and unfed. This was a unique situation where a new country was born out of political division between two major political parties without much history of its own.



The Muslim League always upheld the idea that the Hindu and Muslims can't live together but it wasn't the case that they would remain as eternal enemies in the coming days. A sense of fear based psychological construct of its military is largely responsible for creating negative feelings towards India. Consequently, the military would orchestrate troubles towards its frontiers to justify its relevance in the larger Pakistani society. Usually every country builds her armed forces based on threats but in case of Pakistan, it raises her level of threats to match their armed forces.



Ailing Jinnah on becoming Governor General of Pakistan opted to rule Pakistan on the basis of the Government of India Act 1935 as it provided enormous power. Although born in Karachi, Jinnah wasn't much in contact with West Pakistan. To consolidate his grip on new land, he preferred to have Governors from amongst the British nationals over the natives including East Pakistan. General Sir Frank Messervy was appointed as the first Army Commander-in-Chief of the new Pakistan Army and other service chiefs were British too. Jinnah wanted this set up continue for next ten years.



Religion had a deeper impact in the evolution of politics in Pakistan. However, once the political objective of Muslim nationhood was achieved, Jinnah changed his mind. A sharp decline in his emphasis on the role of religion was noticed while he delivered a lecture in the Constituent assembly on 11 August, 1947. Jinnah made it clear that people are free to go to temples or mosques or to any other place of worship and it has got nothing to do with the business of the state. This had generated an ideological conflict as the leadership preferred a secular state while the people yearned for a Muslim nation.



Alongside the idea of equal citizenship, Jinnah, on 14 June 1948, while addressing the officers at the Quetta Army Staff College said that the Pakistani army owed its allegiance to him, the unelected Governor General, and not to the elected Prime Minister and the Cabinet. Essentially, Jinnah continued to govern the military as did the British both in terms of its recruitment and allegiance. This was contrary to India's founding government that committed to ensuring a dynamic civil-military that made the military responsible to the elected civilian government.



After Jinnah's demise, Liaquat Ali Khan tapped into the religious sentiment of the people and used Islam for eliminating differences in this new country. 0n 12 March 1949, after five days of intense debate, Jinnah's secular and liberal vision for Pakistan had been scrapped and Liaquat Ali Khan's Objectives Resolution was passed. Liaquat Ali Khan in his speech highlighted that we as Muslim believed that authority is vested in Allah Almighty and it should be exercised in accordance with the standards laid down in Islam. Objective Resolution laid down the objectives on which the future constitution of the country was to be based and it proved to be the basis of Islamization in Pakistan that followed.

Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was deliberately delaying the writing of the constitution. According to the Daily Times, Prime Minister's legal team restrained from writing down the constitution, the reason was simple. Any constitutional arrangement would provide the Bengali with larger share in government based on their numerical superiority in the overall demographic construct. Such parochial interest never allowed democratic process to take shape in this Pakistan.

Dr Md Sarwar Hossain, BSP, SGP, ndc, hdmc, psc is a retired Mej Gen





















