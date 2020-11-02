

Shaken, stirred and ready for the angels!



In paying tribute to the actor, who died on the last day of October, aged 90, BBC rightly said that it was Connery who gave life to Bond, and not the other way round. Any actor who played the role after Sean must have faced a daunting task because Connery added so much machismo to the role that making one false step would have left the successor in a pool of excreta.



Anyway, Connery has finally left us and instead of using the usual platitudes like, there is a void in the cinema world, I want to say that, after winning hearts here, he is up there, on a new mission. The world of Bond that we know today is one massive celluloid juggernaut simply because Sean came and stole the show in Dr. No in 1962.



No baccarat table scene would ever match that of Dr. No in male charisma. Being a person from a working class background, he was loathed by Ian Fleming who had David Niven in mind but what Fleming did not realize is that60s swinging world that steadfastly rejected anything that reeked of conservatism was dying for a hero not only with suavity but with a hefty dose of masculine mischief.



The audience of the sixties wanted a bad boy in a sharp suit and the punchy lines. Sean provided just that with his trademark Scottish charm. After seeing the film, Fleming reportedly fell in love with Sean and gave Bond a Scottish background in the books.



Adding vice to the virtue:

With 007 came a new sort of protagonist who was not just a man of virtue; Bond is anything but a rule following man with conservative ideals. In the Connery Bond films, there is lot of raw bravado, or, if we are blunt, masochism. The women are often treated merely as objects and 007 slaps them, takes their clothes off by force and makes love to them with ruthless passion devoid of gentle romance.



This sort of hero would raise an outrage now; just imagine, a film protagonist taking hold of a woman, pulling her bikini top up to her neck, and then forcing her to reveal information. Such approaches would certainly draw flak in 2020 but back in the 60s, no one bothered. At least, they took it just as harmless cinematic fun.



Or perhaps, with cold war Armageddon always hanging over, a little sadism was deemed a delight. But though women are mostly portrayed as the weaker sex in most 007 films starring Sean, in Goldfinger, Bond meets his equal in Pussy Galore. He is also given a gritty martial arts lesson by a group of ladies in Diamonds are Forever.



The other side of Sean:

While there will always be the allusion to 007, Connery played some marvellous roles in other movies, namely The Men Who Would be King with Michael Caine. In this film, the two great actors play as brothers in search of a mythical kingdom with unimaginable riches.

Shaken, stirred and ready for the angels!

Then there is the Alfred Hitchcock film, Marnie, a 1964 movie, which delves into the recesses of a troubled marriage hiding a dark past. Sean also played a superb role in the Chicago gangster film, The Untouchables, in 1987, for which he got the Oscar for best supporting role.



Even at a ripe age, he paired with sultry Catherine Zeta Jones to play in a heist move called Entrapment. But while all these roles have brought out the versatile talent of Connery, my favourite is the 1974 post-apocalyptic, science fiction movie, Zardoz.



This is an intensely thought provoking film about a dystopian future where the world is ruled by a hidden civilization through the propagation of violence and absolute veneration for a massive stone image called Zardoz. The semi Gothic and surreal plot is similar to that of Planet of the Apes but with more complex twists. It shows a ruling class of people who live on for eternity without the pleasures of physical intimacy, child birth and love.



For them, death is a novelty, a much welcomed end to a life of unending boredom. The plot continuously alludes to the manipulation of people's minds by a select few to establish a culture of destruction and death.



Forty five years after it was made, Zardoz's disturbing plot only seems too real in these times when technology plus doctrines are used recklessly to intoxicate/exploit people. Another Sean Connery movie which has been lost in time is The Name of the Rose where he plays the part of a pre-renaissance period monk, investigating strange killings.



Everything said and done, now that Sean is gone, there will be a re-run of the Bond films though the real acting talent of Connery are in the other films. Bond is mostly about charisma, magnetism and swagger, the other movies allow Sean to show what he is capable of as an actor.



With Roger Moore already up there along with Ian Fleming, Connery will certainly have a whale of a time. This time, the Vodka Martini will be shaken and not stirred by the angels.

Towheed Feroze is a

journalist and teaches at

the University of Dhaka

















