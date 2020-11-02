

Priority policing: Envisioning a better Bangladesh



Laws, rules, and policies for inclusiveness : Inclusiveness has been inserted in many papers and documents, however knowing the appropriate segment could be useful for many of us. Two Articles of the Bangladesh Constitution correlate with the spirit of inclusive progress. Article 19 removes social and economic inequality and ensures equitable distribution of wealth and opportunities among citizens'. Article 29 (2) says 'no citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, be ineligible for, or discriminated against in respect of, any employment or office in the service of the Republic'. Chapter 12 of the Perspective Plan endorses the challenges of poverty reduction through social protection. Goal 8 of Vision 2021 urges for a more inclusive and equitable society.



The three higher-level goals are set in the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 as 1: Eliminate extreme poverty by 2030; 2: Achieve upper middle-income status by 2030 and 3: Being a Prosperous Country beyond 2041. The SDGs cover up this issue sharply in goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels and this issue of holistic development of every citizen will be incorporated in the upcoming 8th Fifth Year Plan, as it is known from the news sources. Streamlining these development issues, papers, and initiatives, Bangladesh Police under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed initiates as well as ignites Priority Policing activities across the country, even in this pandemic, to translate the vision of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Jonotar Police' (People's Police).



Priority policing: With this legal mandate, it is quite relevant to quote Mahatma Gandhi ('You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.') regarding the unconditional service to humanity. From a policing perspective, serving the disadvantaged communities with legal mandates and humanitarian aspect is priority policing that Bangladesh police has already implemented in a time of coronavirus pandemic. Echoing with this implementation the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University AFM Arefin Siddique rightly mentioned in a video talk that Bangladesh Police is not only following the legal Code but also they are following the humanitarian code to serve our citizens across the Nation. Despite having challenges, the current police administration has prioritized these activities in a multidimensional way.



Implementation of legal code: Implementing the rules and policies of government instructions in regards to coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Benazir Ahmed initially instructed all its field units and Commanders to take care of the marginalized communities and middle-class communities. 'Nobody is left behind'; everybody must be taken care of even when they can't express their feelings, and this is how he visioned Bangladesh Police will be the ultimate resort of our valued citizens. To follow these instructions, the field units and Commanders of Bangladesh Police maneuvered multidimensional approaches to serve their jurisdictional citizens. To uphold legal code, Bangladesh Police has continued patrolling and duties, ensured lockdown and home quarantine, sprayed roads and residential areas for health and hygiene, performed rituals, funerals and managed dead bodies of coronavirus, worked to stop rumors, controlled access, and distancing, launched massive awareness campaigns.



In this special regard, the IGP frequently mentions a famous quote from Shakespeare 'cruel only to be kind' so that 'bad and worse remains behind' for greater benefit of the communities.



Immersion with humanitarian code: Apart from all these legal policing activities the police administration instructed for all-inclusive humanitarian activities from every citizen, particularly for disadvantaged and marginalized communities. These cutting-edge policing dimensions include socially disadvantaged people, local religious community leaders, physically challenged citizens, beggars, cobblers, newspaper hawkers, indigenous communities, and many more. The IGP instructed to include middle communities, who cannot express their helplessness candidly due to the prototype societal image. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police extends their hands of cooperation and assistance, in different forms, like food help, livelihood means and materials help, sometimes formally, more often confidentially.

The writer is a freelance Journalist



















