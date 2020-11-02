

The burning man and our collective rage



Let's retell the incident in brief -- On October 29, two men went inside the Burimari Jam-e-Masjid after Asr prayers. Some of the locals also witnessed they prayed inside the mosque. The Union Parishad member said that one of the men went inside the mosque with the khadim, Zubed Ali, before searching the bookshelf at the prayer hall, claiming that firearms were hidden behind Quran and Hadith books. Zubed Ali himself stated that (via a viral video on Facebook) at one point, five or six worshippers, who were outside the mosque, entered and dragged the man to the stairs outside before starting to beat him and the other man was waiting outside the hall� Soon after UP Member Hafizul Islam intervened and took the men away from there. And then the Khadim doesn't know what happened after that. But, we know what happened after that. The mob broke into the UP office premises, grabbed Shahidunnabi and lynched. After getting the confirmation that the man is dead, they thought it would be better to burn the dead body, record a video with smartphones and make it viral on Facebook. Probably they wanted to send a message to others about the outcome, if anyone tries to desecrate the Holy Quran. As the day after was the holy occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, some people probably thought that they had done a 'wonderful job'.



However, the law enforcers already found out that they didn't find any proof of demeaning Holy Quran. Rather Shahidunnabi was a pious man who used to pray five times every day. He was an educated person and finished his graduation from Dhaka University. I was wondering how much manipulative our people have! Almost hundred people were present to witness a blazed man. This is a common scenario in Bangladesh, that in time of need none comes to the aid of a suffering person. Therefore, reflecting the true nature of indifferent human beings. What a strange country we live in!



This inhuman incident reminds me of mystic sufi saint Mansur al- Haallaj, one of the most controversial Sufis who was gruesomely executed for proclaiming the heretical words "I am the truth (Anal-Haq)." He was alleged to proclaim himself as the Almighty. Firstly, he was jailed to reiterate these blasphemous words. But as he could not stop repeating the word Anal Haq, his body was dismembered. As all this body parts were still continuing to utter Anal Haq, the king then decided to burn the body parts. Later, the mystic poet and Sufi Jalal ad-Din Rumi justified that it was not blasphemous rather it had been more esoteric which was hardly understood by people. His heart was filled with the love of Allah that he could feel His existence in his body and soul.



Al-Hallaj died in 913 AD based on a false allegation of blasphemy and in 2020 we were burning a pious man's body, alleging the victim to have demeaned the Quran. Even if he desecrated Quran, there can be no justification for this kind of savagery. Is there anywhere written in the Quran that we should burn anyone who disbelieves or demeans the teachings of the holy book? In Surah Al-Baqarah, Verse 272 it is stated, "Not upon you (Muhammad SAW) is their guidance, but Allah guides whom He wills�"

The burning man and our collective rage

Again in Surah Al-Imran verse 200 it is stated, "So if they dispute with thee, say: 'I have surrendered my will to God, and whosoever follows me. And say to those who have been given the Book and to the common folk: 'Have you surrendered?' If they have surrendered, they are rightly guided; but if they turn their backs, thine it is only to deliver the Message; and God sees His servants". The Almighty has repeatedly guided the messenger, Prophet Mohammad (SM) that, it is His responsibility to guide others and Prophet is merely a messenger. But some people may think that it is their duty to judge and then punish others. Our beloved Prophet was extremely patient and tolerant human being. He had a strong stance towards interfaith relations. But in the name of being practicing Muslims, many of us have become derailed while following the path of extremism. It is very saddening that we had to witness this type of extremist savagery on the eve of the birthday of our Holy Prophet.



The lynching and burning of Shahidunnabi took place against the backdrop of a contentious statement by the French president -- that has badly hurt the religious sentiment of millions of Muslims worldwide.



Our social media is in rage to boycott France and French products. But don't they know that France is one of the important export destinations for Bangladesh? Every year, we export approximately 3 billion dollar worth of goods whereas; we import only 30 crore dollar goods. Have we ever thought what would happen if they boycott us? (P.S: Obviously I do not support Macron's views on Islam). India and Vietnam might use this opportunity. Shouldn't we think about it more rationally?



Furthermore, France is another alluring destination for many Bangladeshi immigrants. If today or tomorrow the French government outcasts these people out then what will happen? Why do we always let our sentiment dictate our actions?



We need to put our house in order before criticizing others. This is neither 1947 nor 1971. We are a sovereign nation and our action should not be irrational. We must end the culture of impunity, be less violence-freak, patient and tolerant. Our own solidarity is very important right now. Let's go back to Shahidunnabi's issue. Already 20 people have been identified and we want prompt justice. Punish all the culprits!!

The writer is an Editorial Assistant,

The Daily Observer















On last Friday I had a burnout. I cried for a few minutes as an outburst of anger, grief and mostly from being dysfunctional towards the injustice happening around me. I was speechless by the brutal death of Shahidunnabi Jewel at the hands of a mob that later set fire to his lifeless body. This utmost brutality happens in my very own country, where the citizens have their national addiction towards violence, where it is taken for granted , if anyone demeans Holy Quran, it is their responsibility to punish through collective violence. The incident shook my conscience, I became numb.Let's retell the incident in brief -- On October 29, two men went inside the Burimari Jam-e-Masjid after Asr prayers. Some of the locals also witnessed they prayed inside the mosque. The Union Parishad member said that one of the men went inside the mosque with the khadim, Zubed Ali, before searching the bookshelf at the prayer hall, claiming that firearms were hidden behind Quran and Hadith books. Zubed Ali himself stated that (via a viral video on Facebook) at one point, five or six worshippers, who were outside the mosque, entered and dragged the man to the stairs outside before starting to beat him and the other man was waiting outside the hall� Soon after UP Member Hafizul Islam intervened and took the men away from there. And then the Khadim doesn't know what happened after that. But, we know what happened after that. The mob broke into the UP office premises, grabbed Shahidunnabi and lynched. After getting the confirmation that the man is dead, they thought it would be better to burn the dead body, record a video with smartphones and make it viral on Facebook. Probably they wanted to send a message to others about the outcome, if anyone tries to desecrate the Holy Quran. As the day after was the holy occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, some people probably thought that they had done a 'wonderful job'.However, the law enforcers already found out that they didn't find any proof of demeaning Holy Quran. Rather Shahidunnabi was a pious man who used to pray five times every day. He was an educated person and finished his graduation from Dhaka University. I was wondering how much manipulative our people have! Almost hundred people were present to witness a blazed man. This is a common scenario in Bangladesh, that in time of need none comes to the aid of a suffering person. Therefore, reflecting the true nature of indifferent human beings. What a strange country we live in!This inhuman incident reminds me of mystic sufi saint Mansur al- Haallaj, one of the most controversial Sufis who was gruesomely executed for proclaiming the heretical words "I am the truth (Anal-Haq)." He was alleged to proclaim himself as the Almighty. Firstly, he was jailed to reiterate these blasphemous words. But as he could not stop repeating the word Anal Haq, his body was dismembered. As all this body parts were still continuing to utter Anal Haq, the king then decided to burn the body parts. Later, the mystic poet and Sufi Jalal ad-Din Rumi justified that it was not blasphemous rather it had been more esoteric which was hardly understood by people. His heart was filled with the love of Allah that he could feel His existence in his body and soul.Al-Hallaj died in 913 AD based on a false allegation of blasphemy and in 2020 we were burning a pious man's body, alleging the victim to have demeaned the Quran. Even if he desecrated Quran, there can be no justification for this kind of savagery. Is there anywhere written in the Quran that we should burn anyone who disbelieves or demeans the teachings of the holy book? In Surah Al-Baqarah, Verse 272 it is stated, "Not upon you (Muhammad SAW) is their guidance, but Allah guides whom He wills�"Again in Surah Al-Imran verse 200 it is stated, "So if they dispute with thee, say: 'I have surrendered my will to God, and whosoever follows me. And say to those who have been given the Book and to the common folk: 'Have you surrendered?' If they have surrendered, they are rightly guided; but if they turn their backs, thine it is only to deliver the Message; and God sees His servants". The Almighty has repeatedly guided the messenger, Prophet Mohammad (SM) that, it is His responsibility to guide others and Prophet is merely a messenger. But some people may think that it is their duty to judge and then punish others. Our beloved Prophet was extremely patient and tolerant human being. He had a strong stance towards interfaith relations. But in the name of being practicing Muslims, many of us have become derailed while following the path of extremism. It is very saddening that we had to witness this type of extremist savagery on the eve of the birthday of our Holy Prophet.The lynching and burning of Shahidunnabi took place against the backdrop of a contentious statement by the French president -- that has badly hurt the religious sentiment of millions of Muslims worldwide.Our social media is in rage to boycott France and French products. But don't they know that France is one of the important export destinations for Bangladesh? Every year, we export approximately 3 billion dollar worth of goods whereas; we import only 30 crore dollar goods. Have we ever thought what would happen if they boycott us? (P.S: Obviously I do not support Macron's views on Islam). India and Vietnam might use this opportunity. Shouldn't we think about it more rationally?Furthermore, France is another alluring destination for many Bangladeshi immigrants. If today or tomorrow the French government outcasts these people out then what will happen? Why do we always let our sentiment dictate our actions?We need to put our house in order before criticizing others. This is neither 1947 nor 1971. We are a sovereign nation and our action should not be irrational. We must end the culture of impunity, be less violence-freak, patient and tolerant. Our own solidarity is very important right now. Let's go back to Shahidunnabi's issue. Already 20 people have been identified and we want prompt justice. Punish all the culprits!!The writer is an Editorial Assistant,The Daily Observer