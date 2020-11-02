Irfan, bodyguard  remanded again





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer SI Mobinul Haque of Detectibe Branch (DB) of police sought a five-day remand for further interrogation. Irfan's lawyer Advocate Sree Pran Nath prayed to the court to annul the remand plea and give him bail.

Irfan , suspended councillor of the 30 No Ward of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), was produced before the court after the end of his three-day remand. The duo was earlier placed on a three- days remand on October 28.

Irfan Salim was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a mobile court last Monday for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and foreign liquor.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and placed them on remand for two days. Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday accusing Irfan and four others named and three unnamed people for assaulting him.









Meanwhile, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's Ward No 30 on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct.

City Corporation Section 1 of the Local Government Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.



