Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Back Page

Onion below Tk 55/kg not possible: Tipu Munshi

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

It is not possible to sell a kilogram of onion below Tk 55 in the consumer level, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Sunday.
"Importing onion has been started with the assistance of the government. It's not possible to sell below Tk 55 per kg onion at the retail level," he said while addressing an award function. The award ceremony titled 'Best Reporting Award-2020' was organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum at city's Purana Paltan area.
Among others, Asia Foundation Country Representative Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, ERF president Saif Dilal, former Bangladesh Bureau Chief of Reuters Sirajul Islam Qadir and general secretary of ERF Rashedul Islam were present on the occasion.
The country's onion market faced unrest in last year, the commerce minister said, adding, "But this year, we have prepared to face any sort of problems."
However, Tipu Munshi said dependency of Indian onion in the country has been increased. India has stooped exporting onion die to their crisis and price up, he added.
The award winners are- Jamal Uddin from Daily Ittefaq, Ismail Ali from Daily Share Biz, Sanaullah Sakim, Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajal and Razeeb Ahemed from Prothom Alo, SAM Hamid Uzzman from from Daily Jugantor, Jasim Uddin Harun from The Financial Express, Altab Masud from Desh Rupantor.




Besides, six television reporters were awarded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irfan, bodyguard  remanded again
Onion below Tk 55/kg not possible: Tipu Munshi
BNP backs protesters
Kali O Kolom editor Abul Hasnat passes away
Quader orders action against BRTA brokers
Allegations against RAB, nothing but anti-BD propaganda: Shahriar
DAG Rupa files writ challenging ACC legal notice
All fast track projects gaining speed


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft