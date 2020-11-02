Onion below Tk 55/kg not possible: Tipu Munshi





"Importing onion has been started with the assistance of the government. It's not possible to sell below Tk 55 per kg onion at the retail level," he said while addressing an award function. The award ceremony titled 'Best Reporting Award-2020' was organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum at city's Purana Paltan area.

Among others, Asia Foundation Country Representative Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, ERF president Saif Dilal, former Bangladesh Bureau Chief of Reuters Sirajul Islam Qadir and general secretary of ERF Rashedul Islam were present on the occasion.

The country's onion market faced unrest in last year, the commerce minister said, adding, "But this year, we have prepared to face any sort of problems."

However, Tipu Munshi said dependency of Indian onion in the country has been increased. India has stooped exporting onion die to their crisis and price up, he added.

The award winners are- Jamal Uddin from Daily Ittefaq, Ismail Ali from Daily Share Biz, Sanaullah Sakim, Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajal and Razeeb Ahemed from Prothom Alo, SAM Hamid Uzzman from from Daily Jugantor, Jasim Uddin Harun from The Financial Express, Altab Masud from Desh Rupantor.









Besides, six television reporters were awarded.





