BNP backs protesters

Condemning the sarcastic cartoons insulting Prophet Mohammad (Phub) in France, BNP on Sunday expressed solidarity with the protests by people of all races and religions and the Muslim Ummah against such a dreadful crime.

"BNP expresses solidarity with angry reactions and protests by around two hundred crores of Muslims and different countries against the defaming of sacred religion Islam and the greatest Prophet Mohammad (Pubh) and France President's position in favour of it," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said BNP, which is respectful to all religions, thinks disrespecting any religious leader in the name of freedom of expression cannot be accepted.







