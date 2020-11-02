Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Back Page

Quader orders action against BRTA brokers

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday asked BRTA authorities to take action against the brokers.
He directed all concerned to stop all irregularities and turn BRTA into a service-friendly organization to realize the dream of 'Mujib Year', the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Quader said this while addressing in a virtual meeting on enhancing the standard of service of BRTA through videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irfan, bodyguard  remanded again
Onion below Tk 55/kg not possible: Tipu Munshi
BNP backs protesters
Kali O Kolom editor Abul Hasnat passes away
Quader orders action against BRTA brokers
Allegations against RAB, nothing but anti-BD propaganda: Shahriar
DAG Rupa files writ challenging ACC legal notice
All fast track projects gaining speed


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft