Quader orders action against BRTA brokers

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday asked BRTA authorities to take action against the brokers.

He directed all concerned to stop all irregularities and turn BRTA into a service-friendly organization to realize the dream of 'Mujib Year', the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader said this while addressing in a virtual meeting on enhancing the standard of service of BRTA through videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.







