Quader orders action against BRTA brokers
Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 43
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday asked BRTA authorities to take action against the brokers.
He directed all concerned to stop all irregularities and turn BRTA into a service-friendly organization to realize the dream of 'Mujib Year', the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Quader said this while addressing in a virtual meeting on enhancing the standard of service of BRTA through videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.