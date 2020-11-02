Video
Allegations against RAB, nothing but anti-BD propaganda: Shahriar

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Sunday brushed aside allegations against elite police unit RAB, terming them propaganda against Bangladesh.
Responding to a question of some US senators' recent move on the Trump Administration to impose sanctions on senior commanders of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), however, he said it was raised internally by a few persons as part of their internal process and it has nothing to do with the government.
"RAB is an organisation of our pride. We have all the answers ready for any situation if we are conveyed about it (officially)," he said, adding that Bangladesh will only react if any state or international organisation conveys to Bangladesh.




"It's (such propaganda) nothing new," he told journalists at the sideline of the opening ceremony of Orientation Course for Counsellor/First Secretary (Labour) designate to Bangladesh Missions abroad at Foreign Service Academy as chief guest.


