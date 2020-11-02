DAG Rupa files writ challenging ACC legal notice

A writ petition was filed on Sunday with the High Court challenging the legality of the notice served by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa on charges of accumulating illegal wealth receiving bribes from bail seekers, including controversial contractor GK Shamim.

ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed the matter to the media on Sunday.

Earlier on October 28, ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim sent a notice, asking her to appear at the commission headquarters in Dhaka on November 4.





