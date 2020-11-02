All fast track projects gaining speed





The other fast track projects have also gained pace as foreign workers and engineers are working full swing to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame, officials of the Planning Commission said on Sunday.

The construction work of all infrastructure related development works including mega projects were stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has given top priority to implement the mega projects, ushering optimism about making positive changes in people's livelihood and boosting the country's economic growth, they added.

The progress of mega projects including Metro Rail Service, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari 1,200 MW Coal Power Plant, Padma Rail Link project, Dohazari-Ramu-Gundum Rail Tracks and Rampal Power Plant are going on in full swing, they confirmed.

"The big blow from the Covid-19 pandemic hit Bangladesh's economy. The same situation is all over the world. We are trying to ensure allocation as required in mega projects. As a result, there is a possibility of extending the duration of the projects. Now the pace of implementation is faster than before," Planning Minister MA Mannan told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

Padma Bridge: The Padma Multipupose Bridge project has so far witnessed overall progress of 90 per cent.

Out of Tk 30,193 crore total project cost, its cumulative project cost stood at Tk 23,796.25 crore up to September this year, according to the latest fast-track project progress report.

Metro rail: The metro rail project, also known as MRT-6 line, has so far seen 53.37 per cent overall progress. Of the Tk 21,985 crore project cost, the cumulative cost stood at Tk 11,735 crore till September.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: The country's lone nuclear power plant project is being implemented at Rooppur, Pabna at a cost of Tk 113,093 crore.

Project officials said work of the country's largest project in terms of money never stopped amid the corona pandemic.

The project's cumulative financial progress was found to be 28.70 per cent involving Tk 32,458.67 crore total expenditure up to September this year.

Matarbari 1,200mw Coal Power Plant: The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 35,984.46 crore. The allocation for the current financial year is Tk 3,062 crore.

Of this, Tk 1,106.54 crore has been spent in the last three months, which is 30.13 per cent of the total allocation.

From the beginning till September the cumulative expenditure is Tk 14,004 crore.

The financial progress of the project has been 36.9 per cent and the overall progress has been 34 per cent.

Padma Rail Link Project: The important Padma rail link project is another priority of the government. It is being implemented at a cost of Tk 39,247 crore, which is even higher than that of the Padma Bridge.

So far, the project's physical progress was 26.23 per cent while financial progress was 33.19 per cent with Tk 13,026 crore total expenditure.

Dohazari-Ramu-Gundum Rail Track: The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 18,034.47 crore. There is an allocation of Tk 1,500 crore in the current fiscal year.

Of this, Tk 155.56 crore has been spent in the last three months, which is 10.36 per cent of the total allocation.

In 10 years, the project's financial progress stood at 27.84 per cent while its physical progress was found at 43 per cent.

Rampal Power Plant: The total cost of the project is Tk 16,000 crore. The allocation for the current financial year is Tk 4,486.53 crore. In the last three months, Tk 260.48 crore has been spent, which is 5.60 per cent of the total allocation.

Meanwhile, the Rampal Power Plant has seen 51.83 per cent physical and 56 per cent financial progress.















