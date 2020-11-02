Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Back Page

Govt ready to tackle second virus wave

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The government has spent on average Tk 15,000 for a normal patient and Tk 47,000 for a patient in an ICU unit during this pandemic, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday. Health Minister said this at a meeting at the Ministry.
Health Minister said "The government is providing maximum service to the people. Fixing a nominal fee for the test, coronavirus treatment has been made free in government hospitals. As a result, the common people of the country have benefited tremendously during the pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irfan, bodyguard  remanded again
Onion below Tk 55/kg not possible: Tipu Munshi
BNP backs protesters
Kali O Kolom editor Abul Hasnat passes away
Quader orders action against BRTA brokers
Allegations against RAB, nothing but anti-BD propaganda: Shahriar
DAG Rupa files writ challenging ACC legal notice
All fast track projects gaining speed


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft