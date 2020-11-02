Govt ready to tackle second virus wave

The government has spent on average Tk 15,000 for a normal patient and Tk 47,000 for a patient in an ICU unit during this pandemic, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday. Health Minister said this at a meeting at the Ministry.

Health Minister said "The government is providing maximum service to the people. Fixing a nominal fee for the test, coronavirus treatment has been made free in government hospitals. As a result, the common people of the country have benefited tremendously during the pandemic.



