Newborn found in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Nov 1: A newborn was found abandoned at a garden in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Hearing the cry of a baby from the garden, one Shah Alam Hawlader went there and rescued the baby.

The baby was taken to Morelganj Upazila Health Complex at night. It is now in good health.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mufti Kamal Hossain said the baby weighs around three kilograms. It is assumed that it was born on the same day.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Delwar Hossain said, "We are looking for its guardians."

The baby will be handed over for adoption to interested person if its guardians cannot be found, the UNO added.