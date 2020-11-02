Six drown in 4 dists





DINAJPUR: Two young men drowned in a pond in the district town on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Dip, 17, son of Chandan of Chatrapara area, and Raja, 19, son of Abdur Rashid of Mission Road area.

Local sources said Dip slipped into the pond while making a boat trip in it at noon. Raja jumped into the pond to rescue Dip, but went missing.

Later, locals rescued them and took to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared both dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor schoolboy drowned in a canal in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Sabbir Hossen, 10, was a third grader at Chalarbhita Government Primary School and the son of Omar Faruk of Shoilmari Village under Elangi Union in the upazila.

Elangi Union Parishad (UP) Member Masud Rana said Sabbir along with his two friends went to the Ariamara Canal at noon for catching fishes. At one stage, he fell in the canal and went missing about 1:30pm.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sabbir dead, the UP member added.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident adding that, filing of an unnatural death case is underway.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: An elderly man drowned in the Gomati River in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Md Abul Gazi, 72, was a resident of Master Para area under Gomati Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Abul Gazi went missing in the river while he was swimming in it with his grandson at noon.

Later, locals found and recovered his body from the Gomati Bridge area of the river.

Matiranga PS OC Muhammad Ali confirmed the incident.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdullah, son of Md Selim Uddin, and his cousin Tahsin, son of Kamal Hossen. They are aged between one and two years.

Local sources said Abdullah and Tahsin went to visit their grandmother's house with their mothers on Wednesday. They fell in a nearby water body there in the morning while playing beside it.









Later, their bodies were found floating in the water body.





