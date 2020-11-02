3 killed in separate road mishaps





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Sumon Mia, 28, was the son of Liakat Ali of Bishkatali Village in Faridganj Upazila of Chandpur.

Police said Sumon came to visit one Zakir's house in the upazila. On Saturday at 9pm, he was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Habirbari Square Masterbari area. At that time, a Mymensingh-bound private car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Bhoradoba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Taimur Ali confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family without autopsy.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Abu Noman, 35, was the son of late Samad of Godown Para in Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police sources said Abu Noman was going to Dhaka riding a motorcycle. At one stage, he fell on the highway in Dherua area at noon after losing its control, which left him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gorai Highway Police Station (PS) Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Three persons were injured in a road accident in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The injured are Sakir Mia, 22, Jishu Das, 40, and Ashutosh Das, 68.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw overturned after its driver Sakir lost its control in Habibnagar area on Sunamganj-Dhaka Regional Highway about 11am, leaving the driver and two passengers seriously injured.

BOGURA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Raju Ahmed, 7, was the son of Ruhul Amin alias Alamin of Boro Kutubpur Uttar Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit Raju on the Kutubpur-Sariakandi Road in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.















