Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:58 AM
Countryside

People suffering for deplorable  roads in Meherpur

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

People suffering for deplorable  roads in Meherpur

People suffering for deplorable  roads in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Nov 1: People of Gangni Upazila in the district are suffering for deplorable Bamandi-Kazipur, Naodapara-Kazipur and Akubpur-Mohammadpur roads.
The repair of the roads at Tk 5.5 crore has not been started in the last three years due to filing of a case by the contractor Zakaullah & Brothers of Chuadanga against the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Meherpur with the High Court.
However, lawmaker of Meherpur-2 Constituency Mohammad Shahiduzzaman hoped that the work would start following speedy disposal of the case.
Upazila LGED office sources said tender for repair and renovation of the roads was called in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Zakaullah & Brothers won the tender. But due to inconsistency in the tender, Meherpur LGED called for re-tender. Angered by this, the contractor filed a case with the High Court, halting the process to start the work.
A local resident Dr Nurul Huda said several lakh people commute by the roads regularly for going to the north-eastern part of Meherpur. Besides, the roads connect Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District with Gangni Upazila of Meherpur. But, due to emergence of numerous potholes, different transport operators suffer in plying through the roads. The condition of the Bamandi-Naodapara Road is the worst among the three roads.
The 200-feet part of this road in front of Amena Variety Store at Baliaghat Village in the upazila looks like a pond as water remains stranded there after rainfall.
Abdur Rashid, owner of the store, said different vehicles get stuck on the road, creating traffic jam.
A bus driver Ali Hossen of Bamandi Village said due to the dilapidated condition of the road, they sometimes are forced to stop plying of their vehicles.
A resident of Baliaghat Village Samena Khatun said they remain in constant fear after leaving their children alone.
Bamandi Union Parishad Member Asadul Islam said people are always complaining to them as the roads are not being repaired.
Contractor Zakaullah said nine lotteries for the tender were held on the same day. Of these, six works were ordered, but the rest three were re-tendered on the pretext that LGED was at fault. As a result, he was compelled to file the case as he did not get the work order even after the tender was called.
LGED Gangni Upazila Engineer Golap Ali Sheikh said filing of case halted the repair of the roads. If the case is settled at this moment or if the contractor withdraws the case, it will be possible to start the work.
Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, MP, said none are above the law. The contractor and the LGED have been asked to settle the case.


« PreviousNext »

