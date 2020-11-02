Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:58 AM
Home Countryside

Woman held on charge of killing husband at Senbag

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Nov 1: Police arrested a woman from Senbag Upazila of the district on Saturday night on charge of killing her husband.
Arrested Rezia Begum, 30, was the second wife of Md Tajul Islam of Kesharpar Union in the upazila. Tajul had a business of auto-rickshaw.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station Abdul Baten Mridha said Tajul married three times. He lived in a rented house with his second wife at RS Tower in Kankir Haat area.
On October 28, Tajul fell from the fourth floor of RS Tower, which left him critically injured.
He was immediately taken to Senbag Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU). Later, Rezia took over Tajul's business.
As the hospital expenses could not be bearable, Tajul was taken to their rented house where Rezia did not let him in.
Locals, again, took him to BSMMU where Tajul died in the morning.
However, Rezia was detained for questioning following a complaint lodged by the daughter of Tajul's first wife, the OC added.


