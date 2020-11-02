Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Countryside

Bangabandhu National Youth Day observed

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

To mark the Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020, Chairman of Bauphal Upazila Parishad in Patuakhali Abdul Motaleb Hawlader planting a tree sapling on upazila parishad premises on Sunday as chief guest. photo: observer

To mark the Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020, Chairman of Bauphal Upazila Parishad in Patuakhali Abdul Motaleb Hawlader planting a tree sapling on upazila parishad premises on Sunday as chief guest. photo: observer

Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020 was observed in the country on Sunday with an aim to turn the youths into driving forces of the country.
GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration and the Department of Youth Development (DYD) jointly organised different programmes.
In the morning, a discussion meeting highlighting the day was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) where Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was chief guest while DC Abdul Matin was in the chair, and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, and Additional Police Super (ASP) Moynul Haque were present as special guests.
The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for turning the hands of the unemployed youths into working ones to lead the country towards desired development side by side with making Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041, a mission declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
An importance should be given on providing need-based technical and vocational trainings for the unemployed youths in line with the modern world so that they can be involved in various income-generating activities for changing their lots and take the nation ahead as well, they added.
District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique said the government had taken up a plan to set up youth training and entertainment centres in every upazila of the country as per the election manifesto.
DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said the youths should be built as human beings with moral values and the skills of information technologies, education, culture and sports to utilise the demographic dividend.
The present AL government has been implementing various projects and youth programmes across the country to involve the youth in the mainstream of development, he added.
Earlier, District DYD Deputy Director (DD) M Tofael Ahmed Khan delivered his welcome speech and gave an overall scenario of his department and its development activities for the youths in the district. Then, cheques of loan with nominal interest and certificates were distributed among the trained youths of the district.
JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district DYD and the district administration jointly organised a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room.
Lawmaker from Joypurhat-1 Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu was chief guest at the meeting while DC Md Shariful Islam was in the chair.
Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District DYD DD Tosaddek Hossen, District Livestock Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Journalist KM Abdur Rahman Ronny, Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshy, and best youth organiser Atikur Rahman attended the meeting as special guests.
Later, cheques worth Tk 2.30 crore were distributed among 280 youth organisers and trained youths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newborn found in Bagerhat
Six drown in 4 dists
Chandanaish Press Club members formed a human chain
3 killed in separate road mishaps
People suffering for deplorable  roads in Meherpur
Woman held on charge of killing husband at Senbag
Bangabandhu National Youth Day observed
Five murdered in five districts


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft