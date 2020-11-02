Bangabandhu National Youth Day observed



To mark the Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020, Chairman of Bauphal Upazila Parishad in Patuakhali Abdul Motaleb Hawlader planting a tree sapling on upazila parishad premises on Sunday as chief guest. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration and the Department of Youth Development (DYD) jointly organised different programmes.

In the morning, a discussion meeting highlighting the day was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) where Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was chief guest while DC Abdul Matin was in the chair, and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, and Additional Police Super (ASP) Moynul Haque were present as special guests.

The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for turning the hands of the unemployed youths into working ones to lead the country towards desired development side by side with making Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041, a mission declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An importance should be given on providing need-based technical and vocational trainings for the unemployed youths in line with the modern world so that they can be involved in various income-generating activities for changing their lots and take the nation ahead as well, they added.

District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique said the government had taken up a plan to set up youth training and entertainment centres in every upazila of the country as per the election manifesto.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said the youths should be built as human beings with moral values and the skills of information technologies, education, culture and sports to utilise the demographic dividend.

The present AL government has been implementing various projects and youth programmes across the country to involve the youth in the mainstream of development, he added.

Earlier, District DYD Deputy Director (DD) M Tofael Ahmed Khan delivered his welcome speech and gave an overall scenario of his department and its development activities for the youths in the district. Then, cheques of loan with nominal interest and certificates were distributed among the trained youths of the district.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district DYD and the district administration jointly organised a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room.

Lawmaker from Joypurhat-1 Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu was chief guest at the meeting while DC Md Shariful Islam was in the chair.

Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District DYD DD Tosaddek Hossen, District Livestock Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Journalist KM Abdur Rahman Ronny, Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshy, and best youth organiser Atikur Rahman attended the meeting as special guests.

Later, cheques worth Tk 2.30 crore were distributed among 280 youth organisers and trained youths.





















