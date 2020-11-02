Five murdered in five districts





PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A young man has been beaten to death by angry mob in Pekua Upazila of the district suspected as thief.

Deceased Ziabul Hossen, 27, was the son of late Mahmudul Haque of Chhonkholarjum Village in the upazila.

Battling for life for last three days, Ziabul breathed his last at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) about 4am on Saturday.

At early hours of Wednesday, some people in Lombamura area under Shilkhali Union in the upazila beat up Ziabul suspecting him as a thief while he was roaming there.

After a while, local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Maleque and some of his associates came to the scene and started beating Ziabul mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

He was first rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to the CMCH.

However, denying the allegation, the UP member said some local people beat the youth on suspicion of theft.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother Dilwara Begum said Ziabul went to visit a relative's home at the village.

While returning from there, UP Member Abdul Maleque and his cohorts beat him up, she alleged.

Dilwara Begum also demanded the exemplary punishment of those involved in the killing of her son.

Pekua Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Millat Ali said they were not informed about this.

Legal action will be taken after police receive written complaint, he added.

TANGAIL: An elderly freedom fighter has been beaten to death at a village arbitration in Basail Upazila of the district on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 65, a resident of Motra Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Basail PS Harunur Rashid said Latif had been at loggerheads with his neighbours Abu Khan and his two sons Pavel and Parvez over fishing in a pond in the area.

Local Union Parishad Member Shahjahan arranged the village arbitration at his house yard in the evening to solve the problem.

At one stage of altercation in the arbitration, Abu Khan, Pavel and Parvez started beating Latif, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Some other people in the arbitration were also injured in the attack.

JAMALPUR: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousin in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Alamgir Hossen, 40, was a resident of Kuraliapatal Village.

Police said Alamgir and his cousin Abdur Rahim locked into an altercation in the evening. At one point, Abdur Rahim, his brother Shukur Mahmud and some others started beating Alamgir indiscriminately with stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police went to the spot on Friday and recovered the body.

Sarishabari PS OC Abu Md Fazlul Karim said the body was sent to district hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case is underway in this connection, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was allegedly strangulated to death by his neighbours in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Abdul Motaleb, 60, was the son of late Abdur Rahman of Bhalukapur Village under Sahanati Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Anwara Khatun, also the eyewitness of the murder, said Abdul Motaleb had been at loggerheads with his neighbours Khokon, Chan Mia and Suruj Ali over land for long.

Following this, Khokon strangulated Motaleb to death in front of the deceased's family members in the morning.

Gouripur PS OC Md Borhan Uddin Khan confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested three persons in this connection.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A drug-addict man allegedly killed his mother in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Jinnatul Nasrin, 65, was the wife of late Abul Hashem of Madapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdullah Al Mamun, 40, locked into an altercation with his mother in the morning as she refused to give him money for buying drugs.

Following this, he hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.









Later, locals caught him from the scene and handed him over to police.





