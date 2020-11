Three to die for murder in Thakurgaon

Additional District and Sessions Judge BM Tariqul Kabir declared the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicts are Sweet Alam, 29, son of late Akbar Ali of Barilla Uttar Para Village in Manda Upazila of Naogaon, Mekdad Bin Mahatab alias Palash, 29, son of Mahatab Uddin of Dakkhin Palashbari Village in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur, and Hasan Jamil, 32, son of Bazir Uddin of Bhanor Sarkerpara Village in Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon.

As per the case statement, the convicts strangulated Rezaul Islam, son of Idris Ali of Andharmuha Village in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur to death for snatching his motorcycle in Bhanore Koimari area in Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon on March 4, 2015.















