Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:57 AM
Home Countryside

Passengers at risk for holes in Barishal river port’s pontoon

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 1: Barisal River Port area has turned unsafe for passengers as many holes have developed in the terminal pontoon.
But the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is not taking any step in this connection.
People have demanded quick repair of the pontoon for safe journey through the river route.
After visiting the spot, it was found that the surface of the pontoon has broken in many spots where all the launches plying through the Dhaka-Barisal river route are generally anchored. Some holes are one foot long and five feet deep; so there is possibility of accident if passengers fall in the hole at any time.
Zakir Hossen, supervisor of the Sundarban Navigation Company, said, "The authorities had not repaired the pontoon for the last three months. This can lead to accidents at any time. We complained to the BIWTA several times but they did not take any initiative to repair it."
Ganesh Datta, a businessman, travelling through the Dhaka-Barisal route frequently, said he had seen the holes and informed the concerned authority one month ago, but no action had been taken so far.
Shah Sajeda, president of Sacheton Nagorik Committee in Barishal, said about 15 to 20 thousand passengers travel by eight to ten launches every day from this port, and this number increases over one lakh during Eid festival. This type of hole can cause loss of life at any time.
"We demand immediate removal of all these obstacles and making the river port passenger friendly," he added.
Rafiqul Alam, district unit general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said, "Many times such problems like the holes in the pontoon may create serious accident for the disabled, sick, elderly and children. We demand immediate repair of the pontoon."
Mostafizur Rahman, joint director of BIWTA and port officer of Barishal River Port, said he joined as port officer few days back. The matter is under his notice. It would be repaired soon.


