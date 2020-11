Ardern forms govt with Greens

Ardern earlier this month delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century. Although she no longer needs support from other parties to govern, coalitions are the norm in New Zealand as parties look to build consensus. -REUTERS















NEW ZEALAND, Nov 1: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party on Sunday signed an agreement with the Green Party to form government in the Pacific nation of nearly five million.Ardern earlier this month delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century. Although she no longer needs support from other parties to govern, coalitions are the norm in New Zealand as parties look to build consensus. -REUTERS