Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:57 AM
Two killed in Quebec stabbings

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

QUEBEC CITY, Nov 1: At least two people were killed and five were wounded after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada late on Saturday, police and local media reported.
Quebec City police said they had arrested a suspect early on Sunday and that initial indications were the person acted for personal reasons rather than having any other motive. They said in tweets that the situation was under control, but told people residing near the area to stay indoors as the investigation was still ongoing.    -REUTERS


