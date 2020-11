Biden to address nation

WASHINGTON, Nov 1: Democratic challenger Joe Biden will address the nation the night of Tuesday's election from his homebase in the state of Delaware, his campaign announced.Biden, who leads President Donald Trump in national polls, will be joined by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the campaign said on Saturday. -AFP