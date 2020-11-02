Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Foreign News

Govt says new English lockdown could last longer than month

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Nov 1: A new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will be extended if it fails to reduce infection rates, the government said on Sunday, as it faced criticism over the abrupt decision to shut down again.
The second national lockdown, hastily announced late Saturday following warnings hospitals could be overwhelmed within weeks, is set to come into force from Thursday and end on December 2.
But senior minister Michael Gove said the government would maintain the stringent measures if the R rate -- the number of people one person with the virus is likely to infect -- remained above one.
"With a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks' time," he told Sky News.
"And so therefore of course we will review what requires to be done but we have a clear plan over the next four-week (period)," he added.
Under the new rules unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, people must stay at home except in cases where exemptions apply, such as for work, education or exercise.
In contrast to the months-long UK-wide lockdown earlier this year, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.
But pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close.
The ramped-up response came as Britain surpassed one million cases, after announcing nearly 22,000 new infections Saturday.    -AFP


