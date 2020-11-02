Video
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Foreign News

Seven dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Residents gather along road damaged by heavy rains brought by the super Typhoon Goni after it hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1. photo : AFP

Residents gather along road damaged by heavy rains brought by the super Typhoon Goni after it hit the town of Malinao, Albay province, south of Manila on November 1. photo : AFP

MANILA, Nov 1: At least seven people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines on Sunday, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.
The strongest typhoon of the year also triggered deadly landslides that buried a number of houses in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said.
Goni was a "super typhoon" when it made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour.
It was downgraded a few hours later as it swept across Luzon and reduced intensity as it headed towards the capital Manila, where the sprawling city of 12 million was bracing for strong winds in the evening.
"Destructive winds and intense rainfall" were affecting areas in the typhoon's path, including provinces near the capital, the state weather forecaster warned in its latest update.
Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region of the natural disaster-prone archipelago, killing 22 people.
At least seven people were killed in Albay province, Civil Defence said in a statement.
Several of the victims died in rain-induced landslides of volcanic ash that police said engulfed numerous houses in two adjacent villages near the active Mayon volcano in the province.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

Seven dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines


