Kohli's wicket is icing on the cake





Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 27-year old right arm pace bowler Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in the IPL.

On Saturday, Royal Challengers captain Kohli was caught at short extra cover, thus the bowler has gone past Nehra's six. Nobody has got Kohli out more often in the IPL.

"It is amazing", Sandeep's brother, Shatrugan, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Patiala, said.

"Kohli is Team India's captain and which bowler or his family would not be happy to get Kohli's wicket ?", he asked.

"My brother is always dedicated to the game", the elder brother added.

Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his two wickets (Sharjah). Interestingly, he had also won his first ever MoM award in UAE when he was playing for Kings XI Punjab team and also got the precious gift from the team owner Preity Zinta.

Incidentally, Sandeep Sharma had once dismissed Rahul Dravid in the nets and he had a dream to take his wicket in the match. His dream, however, could not be fulfilled but having Kohli's wicket record times in the IPL is no less a big achievement.

"Sharma last played for India five years ago, but he is a good bowler and should be considered. We are proud of his outstanding performance and wish him best for the future", his school coach Kamal Jeet Singh, said. Equally happy was Punjab coach Munish Bali.



















