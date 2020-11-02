Emon to go 'step by step' to achieve national call up

Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020
Sports

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020

World Cup winning Under-19 star Parvez Hossain Emon sets his target to play for the national team but he knows it will not be a cake-walk.
Emon so wants to go 'step by step' to fulfill his dream of playing for the national team.
"Of course, there is a dream to play for the national team and I want to go for that step by step," Emon said on Sunday.
"I am now in High-Performance team. Then I will go to play for Bangladesh A team. If I can
perform up to the mark in these two levels, I know I can break into the national team.
Emon feels privileged to work with Toby Radford to hone his batting skill in the HP, which is believed to be a learning ground for the cricketers.
"He is doing some work with us with batting. He is trying to teach to play in front. I love the way he is working with us with our batting," he said.
"The work in HP definitely looks a lot better and very different. New coaches are coming.
It looks different from under-19. They are teaching us good techniques that will be good for our future. I am trying to learn from here."
"I am doing a lot of work with batting, there is also Murtaza Sir with whom I am working with my wicket-keeping. The fielding is also going well."
He however said the World Cup winning incident is past now as he wants to move forward by not resting on just past laurels.
"That is now past. That was a great achievement for us. Now I'm trying to move forward."     -BSS


-BSS

