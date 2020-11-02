Video
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Sports

BCB wants Int’l broadcast for T20 tournament

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants International broadcast for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament in a bid to make it a more gorgeous event.
A total of 75 local cricketers will take part in the five-team competition. BCB president Nazmul Hasan has confirmed that foreign cricketers will not be called up for the tournament but the BCB is not lacking in organizing the event in a glamorous way.
Tenders have been called for the sale of ownership of the team and tenders will be called for the international broadcast on Sunday. The BCB has also decided to sell the rights of the field for advertising. A huge amount is being sought for the sponsorship of the tournament.
To apply for sponsorship the last day was Sunday. The future of the T20 tournament depends on the interest of the sponsor. If there is no sponsor, BCB will reduce the cost sector and will organize it at its own cost. If all the five teams get sponsors, then BCB will organize the tournament in a grand manner.
"We are getting response from the parties," BCB director and media committee chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Saturday. "I have heard that many people are interested. Many companies have expressed interest."
Commenting on the international broadcast, he said, "We will call for an international broadcast. We will call for tenders in a day or two. So that the matches can be broadcast on international air. Our broadcasts will be different, production will be different and digital content will also be different. Maybe someone can take it for digital content. Or they can take the broadcast or production separately."
Though the tournament is scheduled to be held in mid-November, the way the BCB is moving forward, there are fears that the tournament may be delayed.
Jalal Yunus, however, said, "Since we are trying for an international broadcast, there may be some delays. It may take 8 to 10 days, so the tournament may be delayed and will be held another time instead of November 15. After receiving the sponsorship, the team of the tournament will be formed and the remuneration of the players will be fixed."     -BSS


