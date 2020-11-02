|
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
LONDON, Nov 1: Britain's finance ministry said a mortgage payment holiday scheme would be extended for households and business premises would get grants of up to 3,000 pounds ($3,881) a month as the government announced a month-long coronavirus lockdown in England.
The ministry also said businesses would have to contribute only 5per cent of the employment costs for workers covered by an extension of the government's emergency coronavirus job subsidy scheme. -Reuters