Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Business

ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Having received a tremendous response from customers to its launches in Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna, Bangladesh's most innovative and disruptive furniture brand, ISHO, is now going to deliver to all the major cities across the country. ISHO, which has an offline and online presence, will now be offering customers in 48 cities including Tangail, Rajshahi, Jessore and Mymensinghthe chance to buy furniture designs that are not only modern and sleek but also aesthetically beautiful.
ISHO, which has over 660 products across 14 distinctive categories, will give its customers ample choice when it comes to residential or corporate furniture.
With innovative products, beautiful designs and an international standard of customer service, the avant-garde company has recorded an exponential growth in online sales within the past year.
The company's core design philosophy is based on bridging the gap on what's desired in modern living and what is available in the market. By providing furniture suitable for all rooms and tastes - from the Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Study and office -  the company is hoping to bring about a new found appreciation to both first time and existing buyers nationwide.
From introducing cutting-edge products such as their Smart Series collection and Bluetooth Ottoman to developing ground-breaking concepts such as DormBox which provides co-living solutions, ISHO continues to show its dedication towards transforming the way people live and use space.  In addition, ISHO's Design Studio, a one-stop destination that offers interior design solutions to people, reinforces its proposition as a company that not only offers its customers unique global furniture designs but also caters to any interior design requirement.
Taking into account the prevailing situation with COVID, all ISHO service executives all over the country will be equipped with PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and all the necessary distancing protocols will be adhered to which should ensure peace of mind to all customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-hit US has given luxury homes to some, evictions to others
Easyjet looking at financing options, not against state aid
Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze
Delta reaches deal with pilots union to avert furloughs
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities
Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft