ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities





ISHO, which has over 660 products across 14 distinctive categories, will give its customers ample choice when it comes to residential or corporate furniture.

With innovative products, beautiful designs and an international standard of customer service, the avant-garde company has recorded an exponential growth in online sales within the past year.

The company's core design philosophy is based on bridging the gap on what's desired in modern living and what is available in the market. By providing furniture suitable for all rooms and tastes - from the Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Study and office - the company is hoping to bring about a new found appreciation to both first time and existing buyers nationwide.

From introducing cutting-edge products such as their Smart Series collection and Bluetooth Ottoman to developing ground-breaking concepts such as DormBox which provides co-living solutions, ISHO continues to show its dedication towards transforming the way people live and use space. In addition, ISHO's Design Studio, a one-stop destination that offers interior design solutions to people, reinforces its proposition as a company that not only offers its customers unique global furniture designs but also caters to any interior design requirement.

Taking into account the prevailing situation with COVID, all ISHO service executives all over the country will be equipped with PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and all the necessary distancing protocols will be adhered to which should ensure peace of mind to all customers.















