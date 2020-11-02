Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Business

Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BERLIN, Oct 31: The German economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the third quarter and is forecast to shrink less than expected in 2020, official data showed Friday, even as the country faces new shutdowns to contain a second coronavirus wave.
Federal statistics agency Destatis said the rebound in July to September, coming after a historic slump in the second quarter, was driven by "higher final consumption expenditure of households, higher capital formation in machinery and equipment and a sharp increase in exports".
Analysts from financial information service Factset had predicted an increase in gross domestic product of 7.4 per cent after a plunge of almost 10 per cent during the second quarter.
Overall, the government now expects Europe's top economy to shrink by 5.5 per cent in 2020, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said -- an improvement on September's prediction of 5.8 per cent. Its estimate of 4.4 per cent growth for 2021 remains unchanged.
The recovery is subject to the further development of the pandemic, "but I am sure that with the tough and decisive measures we have taken... we have a real chance to achieve this growth," Altmaier said.
Germany, like the rest of the continent, has in recent weeks been engulfed by a second wave of Covid-19, with European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde noting that recovery in the single currency zone was "losing momentum more rapidly than expected".
Having been praised for its handling of the first wave in the spring, the country is now regularly reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day and saw a peak of 18,600 on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-hit US has given luxury homes to some, evictions to others
Easyjet looking at financing options, not against state aid
Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze
Delta reaches deal with pilots union to avert furloughs
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities
Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft