Karmasangsthan Bank gets New DMD

SK Md Zaminur Rahman joined Karmasangsthan Bank as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), says a press release.Priorly, he was promoted as Deputy Managing Director and posted at Janata Bank Limited on October 4, 2020.He served as the General Manager of the information technology (ICT) division of Janata Bank Limited. Zaminur started his banking career in 1999 by joining Janata Bank as a Senior Programmer (SPO).He obtained DAIBB degree from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and participated in various training courses and workshops on banking at home and abroad.He completed BSc (Hons) and MSc degrees in Statistics from Dhaka University. He is the Vice President of Bangladesh Computer Society. He is also a life member of the Dhaka University Senate.