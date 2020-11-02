Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Business

Karmasangsthan Bank gets New DMD

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

SK Md Zaminur Rahman

SK Md Zaminur Rahman

SK Md Zaminur Rahman joined Karmasangsthan Bank as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), says a press release.
Priorly, he was promoted as Deputy Managing Director and posted at Janata Bank Limited on October 4, 2020.
He served as the General Manager of the information technology (ICT) division of Janata Bank Limited. Zaminur started his banking career in 1999 by joining Janata Bank as a Senior Programmer (SPO).
He obtained DAIBB degree from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and participated in various training courses and workshops on banking at home and abroad.
He completed BSc (Hons) and MSc degrees in Statistics from Dhaka University. He is the Vice President of Bangladesh Computer Society. He is also a life member of the Dhaka University Senate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-hit US has given luxury homes to some, evictions to others
Easyjet looking at financing options, not against state aid
Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze
Delta reaches deal with pilots union to avert furloughs
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities
Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft