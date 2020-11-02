Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Business

EBL wins three awards from VISA

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has won three awards from VISA for its performance in product innovation and cards business. The award ceremony was held at a Webinar recently, according to a press release.
Awards were given in three categories - Excellence in Product Innovation, Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring Business and Excellence in Cross-Border Business for the year 2019-2020.
 "In this Covid-19 affected economy, these achievements would not have been possible without relentless efforts of all the colleagues. This recognition from VISA shows our strength and the product innovation capabilities in the cards business," the press release quoted EBL Retail SME Banking Head M Khorshed Anowar as sating.
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar said: "A market leader in product innovation and service excellence, EBL made significant growth for its innovative service and product propositions in Cards Business and Digital Banking during last few years.
"We thank all our customers and stakeholders and share our honour with them. This would not have been possible without the faith they have in us and we are committed to continue serving our customers with world class service excellence."
Earlier in 2019, EBL won 'Excellence in Prepaid Card Business 2018-2019' award from VISA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-hit US has given luxury homes to some, evictions to others
Easyjet looking at financing options, not against state aid
Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze
Delta reaches deal with pilots union to avert furloughs
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities
Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft