EBL wins three awards from VISA

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has won three awards from VISA for its performance in product innovation and cards business. The award ceremony was held at a Webinar recently, according to a press release.Awards were given in three categories - Excellence in Product Innovation, Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring Business and Excellence in Cross-Border Business for the year 2019-2020."In this Covid-19 affected economy, these achievements would not have been possible without relentless efforts of all the colleagues. This recognition from VISA shows our strength and the product innovation capabilities in the cards business," the press release quoted EBL Retail SME Banking Head M Khorshed Anowar as sating.EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar said: "A market leader in product innovation and service excellence, EBL made significant growth for its innovative service and product propositions in Cards Business and Digital Banking during last few years."We thank all our customers and stakeholders and share our honour with them. This would not have been possible without the faith they have in us and we are committed to continue serving our customers with world class service excellence."Earlier in 2019, EBL won 'Excellence in Prepaid Card Business 2018-2019' award from VISA.