The 65th board of directors meeting of Padma Bank Limited





The 65th board of directors meeting of Padma Bank Limited (PBL) was held virtually on Saturday. Presided over by PBL Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat the meeting was attended among others by Vice Chairmen Dr. Hasan Taher Imam, Md. Abu Kaiser, FCA, Tamim Marzan Huda, Sonali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F), Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Obayed Ullah Al Masud, ICB Managing Director o Md. Abul Hossain and Padma Bank MD & CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru. photo: Bank