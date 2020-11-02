Facebook supports BRCS, BRAC in BD disaster response





People's sufferings have deepened as it has coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, causing millions of people to slip into dire poverty.

To ensure that emergency response organisations are able to reach flood affected population, potential donors and volunteers, Facebook conducted a training to equip Building Resources Across Communities (BRAC) and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) with the critical digital capabilities to build out a outreach campaign and utilise Facebook's tools and products to assist communities in the country. Facebook also supported BDRCS and BRAC by helping to promote and amplify their content on crisis response among various groups, according to a press release.

"When a global platform like Facebook has come forward to assist the flood-affected people of Bangladesh, it is going to be even easier for us to engage more people in this," the press release quoted Md Ali Reza Mazid, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief as saying.

"I strongly appreciate this collaboration between Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, BRAC and Facebook in disaster response in Bangladesh."

Sajedul Hasan, Director, BRAC Humanitarian Programme, thanked facebook for partnering with BRAC and said, " We appreciate the gracious support from Facebook in scaling up our efforts in the worst affected communities." BRAC launched its emergency response with its own fund immediately after the flood had hit the country, in coordination with the government and other national and international organisations. It disseminated early warning messages by incorporating COVID-19 preventive measures and distributed dry food and oral saline, including cash assistance to 50,000 families.

From the beginning of the flood, BDRCS mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers in 36 districts and provided essential services to more than 560,000 affected families including Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Food parcel and cash to meet their humanitarian needs. BDRCS volunteers also work closely with district administration and share useful information with affected populations to save their lives during the ongoing flood.

Md Belal Hossain, Director, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) said : "With the partnership of Facebook, we provided useful and relevant information to the affected population and look forward to fostering our response efforts for this year's flood, as well as be better prepared with appropriate knowledge to use facebook platform for the next one."









"We will continue to work closely with local partners to strengthen our support to Bangladesh," said Ashwani Rana, Public Policy Director for South Asia at Facebook. To contribute to BRAC and BDRCS' emergency relief efforts one may click on the links below: https://www.brac.net/flood2020/#donate-options and http://www.bdrcs.org/donate





