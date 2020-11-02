Video
Stocks rise on bargain hunting

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced as bargain hunters turned active to book prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 50.58 points or 1.04 per cent to 4,896 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 19.88 points to 1,700 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 12.10 points to 1,110 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, declined to Tk 7.85 billion, down 18 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.63 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 358 issues traded, 203 ended higher, 81 closed lower while 74 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 159,102 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 327.85 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 157 points to close at 13,981 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 90 points to close at 8,410.
Of the issues traded, 153 advanced, 62 declined and 49 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.93 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 256 million.


