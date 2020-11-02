Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Business

Businesses link-up with Dutch firm, call to invest in BD

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a recent webinar during  which LightCastle, a Dhaka based consulting firm, entered into a strategic agreement with Netherlands-based 'Larive International' (www.larive.com), urged international entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh.     
Larive is a network of independent business development advisory firms in 24 high-growth markets throughout Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa.
The partnership was formally announced recently at the webinar attended by senior representatives from the development, private and the public sector.
Under the agreement, LightCastle will become the exclusive Member of the Larive Group in Bangladesh. Both the organizations will jointly provide professional services like business intelligence, market entry & growth strategy, M&A advisory and post investment services for interested investors in Bangladesh.       
M. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Netherlands, attended as special guest at the webinar, which was moderated by Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish, Managing Director of LightCastle.
Davinia Lamme, Managing Director of Larive, Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastle, Matthias Brienen, Director of Larive, Zahedul Amin, Director, Consulting Services, LightCastle, also spoke.  
Addressing the webinar, the speakers called for facilitating international investments in Bangladesh.     
They stressed on the importance of attracting investments in Bangladesh for fostering growth, creating employment, and for tackling the potential fallout of the 4th industrial revolution.
 M. Riaz Hamidullah said as Bangladesh economy surges, within global supply and value chains, the Dutch business sees significant scope to partner with Bangladeshi peers.
Larive -LightCastle tie-up thus stand to complement our efforts; and contribute to uplifting Bangladesh's standing and credential amongst international investors and facilitate market entry process for the potential Dutch investors, he said.
Davinia Lamme expressed her optimism about the strategic partnership with LightCastle. "By joining forces with the LightCastle team, we are well-positioned to support our client base in this fast-growing market", she said.
 "Having already worked with Larive on several projects in Bangladesh, we are delighted to formalize our alliance", says Bijon Islam. We are thrilled about the partnership and look forward to service the increasing number of foreign investors in Bangladesh, he said.
Both the organizations have agreed to co-organize a series of public events in the near future for promoting investment opportunities in Bangladesh for international investors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-hit US has given luxury homes to some, evictions to others
Easyjet looking at financing options, not against state aid
Netherlands puts KLM bailout on hold after pilots reject wage freeze
Delta reaches deal with pilots union to avert furloughs
UK extends business support as it goes into lockdown
ISHO now delivers furniture in all major cities
Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft