Businesses link-up with Dutch firm, call to invest in BD





Larive is a network of independent business development advisory firms in 24 high-growth markets throughout Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership was formally announced recently at the webinar attended by senior representatives from the development, private and the public sector.

Under the agreement, LightCastle will become the exclusive Member of the Larive Group in Bangladesh. Both the organizations will jointly provide professional services like business intelligence, market entry & growth strategy, M&A advisory and post investment services for interested investors in Bangladesh.

M. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Netherlands, attended as special guest at the webinar, which was moderated by Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish, Managing Director of LightCastle.

Davinia Lamme, Managing Director of Larive, Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastle, Matthias Brienen, Director of Larive, Zahedul Amin, Director, Consulting Services, LightCastle, also spoke.

Addressing the webinar, the speakers called for facilitating international investments in Bangladesh.

They stressed on the importance of attracting investments in Bangladesh for fostering growth, creating employment, and for tackling the potential fallout of the 4th industrial revolution.

M. Riaz Hamidullah said as Bangladesh economy surges, within global supply and value chains, the Dutch business sees significant scope to partner with Bangladeshi peers.

Larive -LightCastle tie-up thus stand to complement our efforts; and contribute to uplifting Bangladesh's standing and credential amongst international investors and facilitate market entry process for the potential Dutch investors, he said.

Davinia Lamme expressed her optimism about the strategic partnership with LightCastle. "By joining forces with the LightCastle team, we are well-positioned to support our client base in this fast-growing market", she said.

"Having already worked with Larive on several projects in Bangladesh, we are delighted to formalize our alliance", says Bijon Islam. We are thrilled about the partnership and look forward to service the increasing number of foreign investors in Bangladesh, he said.

Both the organizations have agreed to co-organize a series of public events in the near future for promoting investment opportunities in Bangladesh for international investors.















Speakers at a recent webinar during which LightCastle, a Dhaka based consulting firm, entered into a strategic agreement with Netherlands-based 'Larive International' (www.larive.com), urged international entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh.Larive is a network of independent business development advisory firms in 24 high-growth markets throughout Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa.The partnership was formally announced recently at the webinar attended by senior representatives from the development, private and the public sector.Under the agreement, LightCastle will become the exclusive Member of the Larive Group in Bangladesh. Both the organizations will jointly provide professional services like business intelligence, market entry & growth strategy, M&A advisory and post investment services for interested investors in Bangladesh.M. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Netherlands, attended as special guest at the webinar, which was moderated by Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish, Managing Director of LightCastle.Davinia Lamme, Managing Director of Larive, Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastle, Matthias Brienen, Director of Larive, Zahedul Amin, Director, Consulting Services, LightCastle, also spoke.Addressing the webinar, the speakers called for facilitating international investments in Bangladesh.They stressed on the importance of attracting investments in Bangladesh for fostering growth, creating employment, and for tackling the potential fallout of the 4th industrial revolution.M. Riaz Hamidullah said as Bangladesh economy surges, within global supply and value chains, the Dutch business sees significant scope to partner with Bangladeshi peers.Larive -LightCastle tie-up thus stand to complement our efforts; and contribute to uplifting Bangladesh's standing and credential amongst international investors and facilitate market entry process for the potential Dutch investors, he said.Davinia Lamme expressed her optimism about the strategic partnership with LightCastle. "By joining forces with the LightCastle team, we are well-positioned to support our client base in this fast-growing market", she said."Having already worked with Larive on several projects in Bangladesh, we are delighted to formalize our alliance", says Bijon Islam. We are thrilled about the partnership and look forward to service the increasing number of foreign investors in Bangladesh, he said.Both the organizations have agreed to co-organize a series of public events in the near future for promoting investment opportunities in Bangladesh for international investors.