Bashundhara Bitumen Plant to go for production soon





Company officials said the plant has a huge potential of up to 9.0 lakh tones to meet domestic demand and go for export.

Additional Chief Engineer (technical services wing) of Roads and Highways Department Dr Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Bangladesh Road Research Laboratory of Roads and Highways Department director Md. Ahsan Habib led the 13-member delegation at the plant which is a concern of Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

Bitumen expert Dr. Nazmus Sakib, an assistant professor of Islamic University of Technology (IUT) was also on the team. Bashundhara Cement Chief Marketing Officer KhandkerKingshuk Hossain and head of the Bashundhara Bitumen Plant NafisImtiaz were also on the team.

Abdullah Al Mamun said Bashundhara Bitumen plant has the capacity of producing all sorts of bitumen products required for low and high traffic roads in the country.

"There is a scope of adulteration in imported bitumen during transportation. But if we get bitumen products from domestic sources, quality control can be ensured in building road and other infrastructures.

"Almost 95 per cent roads in Bangladesh are flexible pavements which require quality products and modified bitumen. He said Bashundhara Bitumen Plant has the capacity to produce all kinds of bitumen products."

Dr Mamun said Bashundhara production line has the capacity of producing 4 lakh tonnes of bitumen in the first phase which is enough to meet annual domestic demand.

"Our annual demand is 3.5-4 lakh tonnes of which 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes come from domestic sources. He said Bangladesh needs a large volume of modified bitumen for high traffic road and Bashundhara has the capacity to produce modified and customize bitumen products.

Dr. Nazmus Sakib said Bangladesh will become self-reliant to go without import. Laying emphasis on quality control he said the plants will have huge market prospect in neighbouring countries.

Khandker Kingshuk Hossain said technical assistance and guidance of RHD will be very helpful for product development at the plant. It will hit the market soon, he said.

It is mentionable that the plant has a set target to export 4 lakh tonnes of bitumen reaching highest production capacity of 9 lakh tonnes by 2021.

Sources said that in 2019, almost Tk 1721 crore was spent on importing bitumen, which is increasing at a rate of 20 per cent per year. Country's first-ever private sector Bitumen Plant was launched on February 22.

In addition to producing commonly used penetration grades road bitumen, Bashundhara Bitumen has the facility to produce premium modified grades upon demand and such other categories of bitumen grades.

Drum production and filling facilities along with bulk loading facilities have been set up for an efficient distribution system from the plant. Apart from this, fuel oil and some other by-products produced in the plant will be sold or disposed of to appropriate clientele.















