UK-BD JV firm to set up $15.5m bicycle plant at Adamjee EPZ



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam (middle) accompanied by officials, looks on as BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Evergreen Cycles Limited Managing Director Sanaul Haque Babul exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of the respective organizations, at BEPZA head office in Dhaka recently. photo: BEPZA

UK-Bangladesh joint venture Company M/s. Evergreen Cycles Limited is going to establish a Bicycle manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ (export processing zone) with an investment of US$ 15.50 million.The Company will produce 2,00,000 pieces of Adult Bicycles, Kids Bicycles, and Adult Electronic Bicycles per annum where employment opportunity will be created for 71 Bangladeshi nationals.An agreement was signed in this regard recently at BEPZA (Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority) Complex, Dhaka recently. The signing ceremony was witnessed by BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam.BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Evergreen Cycles Limited Managing Director Sanaul Haque Babul signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present during this time.