Monday, 2 November, 2020, 11:54 AM
Listed firm directors get a month more to have 30pc combined stake

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has given one more month to the directors of listed companies who have failed to hold a combined 30 per cent stake in their firms traded in the stock market.
BSEC Executive Director (current in charge) and its spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim confirmed the authenticity of the matter on Sunday.
According to existing BSEC rules, existing company directors and proposed directors are required to hold a minimum of 30 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company.
The BSEC in last July issued a 60-day ultimatum to the directors of each listed company to hold a combined 30 per cent stake in the company shares and the counting started from July 29.
It ended on October 27. But before the end of the deadline, several companies applied for an extension. They were given one more month to comply with the requirement.
BSEC spokesperson told that the directors of the companies which  were yet to hold a combined 30 per cent stake applied for extension of the timeline and BSEC granted one month with a letter issued to each of them.
He warned at the same time that action would be taken under the Securities Act if the entrepreneurs and managers of a listed company failed to hold the combined 30 per cent stake within the stipulated time.
BSEC then gave the failed companies another one month which it     said to be final and not to be extended any more. In line with this notification, BSEC on September 20 declared 17 posts of directors of nine companies vacant for holding less than two per cent shares.
The companies have been asked to fill these posts of directors within 30 working days by eligible shareholders having two percent or more of the shares in the company. This date line will be irrevocable, the BSEC spokesperson said.









